Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,729 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,072,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Capri by 36,838.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

