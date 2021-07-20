Capstone Mining (CS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Capstone Mining to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter.

TSE CS opened at C$4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.95 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.35.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at C$840,786.40. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$97,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,416,000. Insiders sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.10.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

