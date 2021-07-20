Capstone Mining (CSFFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

CSFFF opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

