Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Up 16.6%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) shares traded up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.74. 20,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 16,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

