Cardano One Day Volume Reaches $1.75 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003528 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $33.62 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00047895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002328 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00224427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00032065 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005549 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

