Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.14.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $191.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.