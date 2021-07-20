CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Director Ronald E. Blaylock Sells 12,500 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.38. 860,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,051. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.