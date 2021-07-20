Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.72. 246,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.60. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.