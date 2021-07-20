Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €16.39 ($19.28). Carrefour shares last traded at €16.24 ($19.11), with a volume of 1,532,918 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CA. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.93 ($21.09).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.89.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

