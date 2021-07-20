Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) is Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,846 shares during the quarter. Carter’s comprises about 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.16% of Carter’s worth $45,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.69. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.