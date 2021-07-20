Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0587

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $53.50 million and $12.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00097721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00140987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,741.70 or 1.00189690 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,225,642,239 coins and its circulating supply is 911,509,560 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

