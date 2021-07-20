Caspian Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $364,660.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012680 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.00751466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

