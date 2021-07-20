Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $124.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.26, but opened at $86.10. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 8,197 shares.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

