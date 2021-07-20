Castle (CSTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,674.68

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $14,674.68 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00418458 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.01384730 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.