Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $10,678,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $5,040,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

