Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.88 Million

Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce sales of $344.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.40 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $296.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $122.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

