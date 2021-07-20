Ccore Hits Market Cap of $14,908.43 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $14,908.43 and $65.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

