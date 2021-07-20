CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $8,989.56 and $292.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006116 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000210 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 303.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001171 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.