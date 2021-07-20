CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CDW by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in CDW by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,895 shares of company stock worth $2,809,929 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $172.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

