CEEK VR Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $431,748.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012939 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00762781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

