Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,316,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.