Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$13.50 price objective by Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.41.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.01. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The firm has a market cap of C$19.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.