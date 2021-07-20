Centaur (CNTR) Price Down 12.8% This Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Centaur has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $634,153.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.57 or 0.00753645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

