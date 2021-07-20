Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.39. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,090. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

