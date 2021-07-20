CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

