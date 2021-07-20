Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.39% of Central Garden & Pet worth $44,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

CENT opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.28. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128 in the last three months. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

