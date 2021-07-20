Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.91. 531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

