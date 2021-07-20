Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report $238.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.85 million and the lowest is $238.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $192.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $342,440.00. Insiders have sold 16,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,251 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,020 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.53. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.