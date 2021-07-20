CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $42.39 million and $13.93 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00037111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00096809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00141715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,719.12 or 1.00187085 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,160,080 coins and its circulating supply is 45,585,049 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

