Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.