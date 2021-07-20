ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 632,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,425,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 988,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. 311,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,128. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $683.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.85.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

