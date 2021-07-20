Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $352.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.86.
Shares of CRL stock opened at $378.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $192.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,768 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
