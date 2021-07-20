Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $352.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.86.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL stock opened at $378.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $192.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,768 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.