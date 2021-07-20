Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in Charter Communications by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.00.

Shares of CHTR traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $720.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,691. The company has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $700.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $554.26 and a 1 year high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,201,984. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

