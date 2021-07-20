ChartEx (CHART) Price Tops $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $188,929.75 and approximately $16,465.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00095211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00136506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.23 or 1.00130371 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

