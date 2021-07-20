ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $34,355.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,624.27 or 0.99793437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031235 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003337 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.