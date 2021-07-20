Chemed (CHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. On average, analysts expect Chemed to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHE opened at $467.46 on Tuesday. Chemed has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

