Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 616,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 176,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,583. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

