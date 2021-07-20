Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 251,668 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.41% of Chevron worth $825,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

