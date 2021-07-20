Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $731.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

