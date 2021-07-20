Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 7.9% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.02. 106,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,996,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $728.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

