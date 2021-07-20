China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CIHKY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. 15,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.8272 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.