China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Trading Down 4%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)’s stock price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. 377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

