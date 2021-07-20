Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $21,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,551.16 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,626.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,433.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.74.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $61,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

