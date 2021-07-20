Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.96, RTT News reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMG traded up $23.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,574.35. The company had a trading volume of 378,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,437.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,626.57. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securiti increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,666.74.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

