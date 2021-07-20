CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.33.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.67. 195,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,471. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.27. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$14.91 and a 1-year high of C$23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.2392747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$763,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.