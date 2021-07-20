CIBC Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.29.
Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.75. 108,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,286. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.46.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Read More: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.