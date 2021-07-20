CIBC Raises Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.29.

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.75. 108,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,286. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.46.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9300001 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

