CIBC Trims Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Target Price to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.85. 25,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.38 million and a PE ratio of 15.04. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$0.83 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.22.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$46.62 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.