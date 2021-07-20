CIBC Trims Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Target Price to C$56.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SJ. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.89.

TSE:SJ traded up C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.82. 81,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.99. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$37.15 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.6048965 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

