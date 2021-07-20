CIBC Trims West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Target Price to C$118.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WFG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. 20,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.46. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $53,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

