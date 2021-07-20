CIBC Trims Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Target Price to C$2.60

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.72.

Shares of WEF traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.94. 572,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.10. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.84 and a 52 week high of C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$700.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$322.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.2752174 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

